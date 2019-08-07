Overturned tractor trailer shuts down Highway 421 near Isabel Holmes bridge

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An accident involving a tractor trailer has shut down Highway 421 near the Isabel Holmes bridge.

The call came into New Hanover County 911 just before 3:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

New Hanover County Deputy Fire Chief Matt Davis posted photos online and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Dispatch says Highway 421 is shut down from Isabel Holmes to I-140.

A WWAY reporter says deputies are diverting incoming traffic from Brunswick County onto the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Related Article: Surf City adds directional signs to roundabout

The Wilmington Fire Department said the driver was removed from the vehicle. Leaks were identified from the tanker. Hazmat is on the scene.

No word yet on how the crash happened or if anyone was hurt.

We’ll have more details as they become available.