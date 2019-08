CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Police say they are on scene where a man drowned in New Hanover County.

Police say it happened in the 200 block of Florida Avenue in Carolina Beach.

The medical call came in around 8:00 p.m. of a man unconscious and not breathing.

Detective Sergeant Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department confirmed the man died.

We will update this story as more details become available.