Six new operating rooms proposed in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More operating rooms could soon be coming to the Wilmington area.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services held a public hearing to develop new operating rooms in response to a need determination in the 2019 State Medical Facilities Plan for six operating rooms in New Hanover County.

Two medical facilities are asking the state to build the additional operating rooms.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center submitted an application to build four additional operating rooms at the existing hospital in Wilmington. The project is expected to cost $8.4 million and would be completed in October 2021.

Wilmington Eye Surgery Center LLC and WESCP LLC wants to develop two operating rooms at a new surgical facility. The project is expected to cost $9.8 million and would be completed in July 2021.

This comes as talks are underway to possibly sell New Hanover County Regional Medical Center. NHRMC chief strategy officer Kristy Hubard said they need the expansion to handle growing volume at the hospital. She said the decision on September 3 on talks about selling the hospital will not affect this move.

“So the decision on the third as you know, is not for sale,” Hubard said. “It is simply just to ask the question and explore that. So as of now, we are business as usual. We are committed to our patients and, above all, patient safety and quality, so this is a must for our patients right now.”

The state has five months to decide on each request.