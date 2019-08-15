WPD K9 units to appear in new A&E series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Wilmington Police Department will once again appear on the small screen in a new television series.

Three K9 patrol teams from the Wilmington Police Department will be featured on A&E’s K9 Patrol, which will air on the A&E Network this coming fall, according to Wilmington Police.

K9 Patrol follows police K9 units on patrol across America. The goal is to show how pivotal K9 officers and their canines are in reducing crime and improving community relations.

Each episode is 30 minutes and consists of stories from multiple K9 units.

Crews arrived in Wilmington and began shooting last week.

WPD says it will look and feel similar to Live PD: Women on Patrol, the Lifetimes series that featured female police officers from across the country, including several from Wilmington.