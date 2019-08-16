Pender man charged with human trafficking involving woman, baby

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is behind bars charged with several crimes, including human trafficking.

According to a news release, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call on Friday, August 9, from a woman reporting that she was being held against her will at an address on NC 11 in Willard. Deputies responded and charged James Bryan Peterson, 54, with two counts of assault on a female, one count of sexual battery and one count of assault by pointing a gun.

Investigators say the 24-year-old alleged victim had an 8-month-old baby with her at the home.

Peterson was held in the Pender County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond. He posted bond and was released from jail Saturday.

Investigators say they then executed a search warrant at Peterson’s home as part of investigation. After that they charged Peterson for additional crimes including one count of human trafficking adult victim, one count of human trafficking child victim, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of involuntary servitude, one count of sexual servitude, one count of felonious restraint and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

Peterson is being held under a $2 million bond at the Pender County Jail. He is scheduled to have a first appearance on these charges Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation continues.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212