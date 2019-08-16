Sawmill Restaurant re-opens after six weeks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY News) — After a fire forced a New Hanover County restaurant to close for six weeks, the owners at the Sawmill Restaurant are getting ready to re-open tomorrow.

Co-owner, Sean Franklin told us the fire that happened July 4th was not strong enough to knock them out of business.

We’re told the restaurant has undergone renovations over the past two weeks.

- Advertisement -

With one more inspection left, Franklin said the 21-year-old restaurant is expecting a line of customers to be waiting outside the door, ready for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Sawmill Owner Sean Franklin said, “The phone’s been ringing off the hook, and um as you saw earlier, um even though we’re not open, people are showing up and coming through the door, um hoping to get in and sit down and get a meal.”

Franklin said tomorrow employees will be wearing the restuarant’s t-shirts to honor of first responders.