$400,000 boat, other equipment stolen from Gore Marine

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Gore Marine is no stranger to boat theft, after a boat was stolen in 2017.

On Monday, owners found not only another boat stolen, but a number of other parts too.

When he walked into work Monday, he found around half million dollars worth of equipment gone.

The co-owner of Gore Marine says he found $400,000 boat stolen, the lower part of five motors missing and the navigation system of another boat gone.

This is not an unfamiliar sight for Gore. In 2017, he had a boat worth $200,000 stolen. Gore says they located that boat in Virginia Beach just two weeks ago.

Just when they solve the first mystery, Gore says this one hits hard.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “It’s devastating. It’s not only devastating as a business owner, but as a person and as a family. We’ve been here 31 years and to have this happen to customers, it’s devastating. It’s devastating to know that you doe everything you can to make your place safe.”

Gore says thieves broke through a neighbor’s front gate and cut through his fencing to get in.

He also says he found his security cameras had been tampered with.

In the search for the missing boat in 2017, while acting on a tip, Co-owner David Gore confronted two men and shot one of them. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Gore says he does not think they are being targeted by anyone in particular.

He says they noticed that all the stolen lower parts of the motors were from Yamaha motors.

If you have any information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office