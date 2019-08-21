One arrested, one wanted in July robbery at Columbus County mini mart

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of the two suspects wanted in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Charles Elliott Brown, 26, was arrested on Friday for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of felony probation violation.

On July 9, deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery at Donnie’s Mini Mart at 6585 Old Lake Road in Bolton.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation determined Brown and Parris Juan Demery, 34, conspired to rob the store.

Investigators are still searching for Demery.

Brown is being held under a $250,000 bond.

If you know anything, call the sheriff’s office at (910) 640-6627.