WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —┬áThe trial for a Wilmington man charged with first degree murder began Wednesday.

Ronald Cromartie is accused of beating Austin Clarkson Jr. on May 9, 2017.

Clarkson died less than a month later at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Samantha Dooies with the District Attorney’s Office says the jury heard from several witnesses Wednesday.

Dooies says they will also hear from EMS, plus the 911 call that was made.