BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Bald Head Island Public Safety officials found the body of a man in the harbor Thursday morning.

The Village of Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety got a report of a 63-year-old missing man Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Officials say the man was last seen Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

There is an active investigation going involving The Public Safety Department and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death is unknown.