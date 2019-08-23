BD Wong picks Wilson Center to work on new musical

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Award winning actor BD Wong and partner Wayne Barker are using Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center to put together a new musical based on the beloved movie ‘Mr. Holland’s Opus.’

He says “We really didn’t anticipate the affection that people have for the movie. It’s really, really widespread and that’s really what’s nice. We tell people we’re doing it and they get all excited. So that’s great.”

- Advertisement -

He says they were looking for a place to build the new musical and wanted a location with “people dedicated to being in theater” and the Cape Fear fit that description. “It’s kinda magical actually,” he said.

Wong says they are using local actors, musicians and even members of the deaf community to bring the project to life. In doing so he says the project “embodies the principals that are in the show of mentor ship and appreciation of arts funding.”

He has also fallen in love with Wilmington. “I know when I come here I’ll have a good meal. It’s a great place.”