21-year-old killed in Pender County car crash

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –A 21-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car in Pender County Saturday night.

State Highway Patrol got the call around 5:30 p.m. Trooper Adam Rieger says the crash happened on Willard Railroad Street in Willard.

Rieger says Muhammad Jaylo ran his car off the road to the right, over corrected, then ran of the road on the other side. He says Jaylo hit a ditch, flipped his car and then was thrown from the car.

Jaylo was pronounced dead on scene.

Rieger says Jaylo was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt.