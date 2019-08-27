Wilmington seeks news bids on part of North Waterfront Park project

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is opening up rebidding on a portion of the North Waterfront Park project after initial bids came in over budget.

The city said it worked to clarify specifications and address any gaps or overlaps between the various parts of the bid. Because the project is so large, there are more than 500 pages of specifications/instructions.

The new bid opening for the first phase of park construction is September 5. Once a contractor is selected, the city said work can begin quickly. The city still anticipates that the park will open in early 2021.

The $20 million signature park project was identified in the 2016 voter-approved Parks Bond. The 6.6-acre park will include a performance venue, walkways, lawns, gardens, a children’s area, water feature, public art and support structures.

It is expected the performance area could accommodate up to 7,000 people, which would make it the largest performance venue in the area.