UNCW cancels classes, issues mandatory evacuation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has canceled classes for the remainder of the week. The university has also issued a mandatory campus evacuation for students.

All students must be evacuated from campus by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a campus email issued to faculty, staff and students.

- Advertisement -

Students who are currently out of the area for the holiday weekend are advised to remain where they are. Students who are on campus should begin to prepare for their evacuation.

For employees, campus will operate on a regular schedule on Tuesday.

The campus will close at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. UNCW will continue to monitor the situation and will announce the date classes will resume and the campus will reopen as soon as a decision is made.