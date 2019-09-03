Mandatory evacuation to be issued for NC barrier islands

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper plans to issue a mandatory evacuation of all North Carolina barrier islands on Tuesday.

Cooper toured the New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center Tuesday morning.

“I think North Carolina is ready,” he said.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents and visitors of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure Eight Island beginning on Wednesday, September 4 at 8 a.m.

New Hanover County and City of Wilmington residents in areas prone to flooding or storm surge, as well as residents in travel trailers, mobile homes or homes still damaged from Hurricane Florence are under a voluntary evacuation beginning on Wednesday at 8 a.m.