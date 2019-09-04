Hurricane Dorian shuts down flights at ILM starting tonight

By
WWAY News
-
0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Commercial flights at Wilmington International Airport will be grounded starting Wednesday night as Hurricane Dorian is set to bring strong winds and flooding rain to the area soon.

According to the airport, ILM will close to commercial flights at 9 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The airport plans to re-open for commercial flights on Friday in the morning. An exact time has not been announced.

ILM says there will be no commercial flights (American, Delta, United) to/from ILM after 9 p.m. Wednesday or on Thursday. Friday flight schedules will be determined by the airlines.

You are advised not to call the airport facility for flight status. Call the airlines directly.

American Airlineswww.aa.com 1-800-433-7300
Delta Air Lineswww.delta.com 1-800-221-1212
Unitedwww.united.com 1-800-864-8331

You Might Also Like