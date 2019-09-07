Contractor killed in chainsaw accident

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– According to Lt. Jerry Brewer from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, an out of state contractor died Saturday in a chainsaw accident.

Lt. Brewer said that a homeowner hired the contractor to cut up a tree on his property at 1975 North Kerr Avenue.

According to Lt. Brewer the contractor was injured while cutting a tree around 3 p.m. and later died from his injuries.

The name of the contractor is currently being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting the death investigation.