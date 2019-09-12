NHSO: Duo arrested in major heroin bust

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has conducted a major heroin bust, concluding a two-month investigation.

Detectives arrested William Gethers and Lakedria LaSalle on Tuesday.

At two homes in the Wilmington area, detectives seized a drug stash including over 39,000 bags of heroin, 200 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of MDMA “ecstasy”, 2 guns and more than $250,000 in cash.

Lasalle was arrested at 5010 McClelland Drive. Gethers in the 5000 block of Market Street.

Detectives suspect Gethers of being part of a multi-state network that is supplying large amounts of heroin to the Wilmington area.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and suspect future arrest to come.

Gethers and LaSalle are both charged with numerous drug offenses including trafficking heroin and cocaine. Gethers is a convicted felon and also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.