Second man wanted for questioning in Columbus triple murder

COLUMBS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding another person they want to question in connection with a triple murder.
CCSO says Jonathan Walter Watts, of Whiteville, drives a F-250 standard cab truck with a black flat bed with a Wyoming registration number plate.
Deputies were called to a home on Brittany Lane outside of Whiteville around 6:55 a.m. on September 9.
When units arrived, deputies found four people shot. Three of the victims died including a 5-year-old boy.
Investigators identified the victims as Leonel Cipiran Noyola, 29, Nancy Trujillo Espinoza, 25, Alexis Cipiran Trujillo, 5, and Rafaela Noyola Jaramillo, 51.
Marquez Montrell Cherry is also wanted for questioning related to the case.
If you know any information, contact CCSO or call 911.