Second man wanted for questioning in Columbus triple murder

COLUMBS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding another person they want to question in connection with a triple murder.

CCSO says Jonathan Walter Watts, of Whiteville, drives a F-250 standard cab truck with a black flat bed with a Wyoming registration number plate.

- Advertisement -

Deputies were called to a home on Brittany Lane outside of Whiteville around 6:55 a.m. on September 9.

When units arrived, deputies found four people shot. Three of the victims died including a 5-year-old boy.

Investigators identified the victims as Leonel Cipiran Noyola, 29, Nancy Trujillo Espinoza, 25, Alexis Cipiran Trujillo, 5, and Rafaela Noyola Jaramillo, 51.

Related Article: Two Wilmington men sentenced for heroin distribution

Marquez Montrell Cherry is also wanted for questioning related to the case.

If you know any information, contact CCSO or call 911.