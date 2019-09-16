Commissioners approve resolution of intent to sell NHRMC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a vote of 3-2, in front of a packed crowd, New Hanover County commissioners voted in support of a resolution of intent to sell New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Commissioner Rob Zapple requested that the vote be delayed because he thought the vote was being rushed, while Commissioner Jonathan Barfield raised concerns about the quality of health care after a hospital is bought by a larger entity.

- Advertisement -

Booing could be heard in the audience when Commisioner Pat Kusek said selling the hospital and doing nothing are bookends because there are a lot of other options in between.

Kusek, Julia Boseman and Woody White were all in favor of the resolution.

Now that the resolution was approved, the next step is the Request for Proposals process. An advisory committee will also be formed to create the RFP and to go through the proposals.

The advisory committee will then advise the county on the best course of action for NHRMC.

WWAY will have much more on this story tonight.