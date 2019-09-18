Brunswick Co. schools move forward with redistricting process

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has hired a consultant to begin the process of redistricting.

The redistricting will come in two phases.

Consultants Cropper GIS/McKibben will work to develop a two to three draft options for phase one. These options will be developed to incorporate the new Town Creek Middle School, as well as balance school building utilization across the northern district.

The draft options will be reviewed by district staff.

Phase two will begin next year with the consultants providing recommendations for new school, if necessary, and giving timeline spans.

