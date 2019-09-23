Pedestrian hit and killed on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was hit and killed while crossing Carolina Beach Road on Saturday night.

According to a news release from the NC Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Grove Road intersection.

- Advertisement -

Investigators said Brian Caithness, 60, was trying to cross the road from the Circle K to a trailer park at 6740 Carolina Beach Road, when he failed to yield the right of way and was hit in the southbound lanes by the driver of a Ford Taurus.

Caithness was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center but died as a result of his injuries.