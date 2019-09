WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting off Emory Street that left one female injured.

A spokeswoman for Wilmington Police says the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Police were dispatched after 911 was notified.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to use Text-A-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.