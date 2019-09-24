1 person injured in fiery Elizabethtown plane crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — One person is injured after a plane crash at Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Field in Elizabethtown Tuesday.

Sgt. Matthew Young with the North Carolina Highway Patrol says a plane carrying three people crashed Tuesday night, leaving one female injured.

Young says the pilot made a hard landing, causing the plane to nose dive, skid and catch on fire.

All three passengers were able to exit the plane, but the aircraft is a total loss.

The pilot and second passenger were uninjured.

The female passenger was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Young says the airport will be shut down for the rest of the night, and is expected to open again tomorrow.