1 person injured in fiery Elizabethtown plane crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — One person is injured after a plane crash at Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Field in Elizabethtown Tuesday.
Sgt. Matthew Young with the North Carolina Highway Patrol says a plane carrying three people crashed Tuesday night, leaving one female injured.
Young says the pilot made a hard landing, causing the plane to nose dive, skid and catch on fire.
All three passengers were able to exit the plane, but the aircraft is a total loss.
The pilot and second passenger were uninjured.
The female passenger was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Young says the airport will be shut down for the rest of the night, and is expected to open again tomorrow.