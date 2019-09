WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after an attempted arson at a pool hall in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police Department say officers responded to Break Time Billiards on South College Road around 8 a.m. Monday.

- Advertisement -

The caller reported, at approximately 2 a.m., an unknown person gathered some garbage and set it on fire by the front door of the business. The person then urinated on the property.

If you know any information, please contact WPD.