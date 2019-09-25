CFCC recognizes first female graduate in lineworker program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Community College Electrical Lineworker Training program graduated its fifth class Friday.

31 students graduated including its first female graduate, bringing the total number of graduates to 144 since program implementation.

John Downing, CFCC Dean of Continuing Education recognized Caitlin Graybill, the program’s first female graduate since its onset in the summer of 2018.

“As physically demanding as the job is, Caitlin has earned her spot like everyone else through her relentlessness and dedication,” Downing said.

Following the ceremony, the graduates participated in interviews with employers. Present were MasTec Utility Services, Duke Energy, Pike Electric, Volt Power, LLC, and Primoris Services Corporation.

CFCC’s Electrical Lineworker program attracts students and veterans from all over North Carolina and beyond. The 10-week training program teaches students to set and climb poles; install cross arms, hardware, lines, and transformers; use tools and equipment of the trade through field experience; overhead and underground construction practices; electric theory and practice; and commercial driving.

The next class with available space begins January 6, 2020.

“We’ve had great success with this program,” said Downing. “Employers are ready to hire our graduates. It’s so rewarding to see these students step into a great career. This field is challenging, but it’s rewarding, too. Students who successfully complete this program and continue into this field will not only help to provide a vital service but will also have the opportunity to earn a great salary to support themselves and their families.”

To learn more about the Electrical Lineworker Training program, visit cfcc.edu/workforce/lineman.