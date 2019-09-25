Trial underway for man accused of 2016 Wilmington murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is on trial this week for allegedly killing a man on N. 13th Street in 2016.

Sebastian Robinson is charged with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He allegedly shot and killed Antwyn Beatty. Two women were also charged in connection to Beatty’s death.

The prosecution is presented evidence Wednesday. A spokeswoman with the District Attorney’s Office says the two women testified for the prosecution and against Robinson Wednesday.

The D.A.’s Office says it hopes the trial will wrap up by the end of the week.