DA: Charges dropped against man in 2017 Wilmington murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The District Attorney’s office has dismissed charges against a man arrested in a 2017 murder.

It was announced during a press conference Friday morning with the Wilmington Police Department and several other agencies at the New Hanover County Courthouse.

They gave an update on the murder of Montreal Holmes. District Attorney Ben David said they had to drop the charges against William Springer.

Springer was charged with murder in the shooting death of Holmes and attempted murder or Domonique Gray back in February 2017.

On February 5, 2017, officers responded to a 911 call from 515 South 9th street. Police said there were dozens of people at the scene. Officers identified Holmes and Dominique Gray as the victims. Offices say Springer ran from the scene.

U.S. Marshals caught Springer two weeks later.

Officers say there were not enough witnesses to come forward to take the case to trial.

They told WWAY they’re not giving up on this case, but they need the help of the community.

We’ll have more details from the district attorney tonight on WWAY News.