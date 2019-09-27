Deputies respond to vibrator theft at Leland home

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Leland home earlier this week after someone reportedly broke in and stole a sex toy.

The sheriff’s office incident report shows a breaking and entering and larceny happened on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. on Buckwood Court in Leland.

A 12″ electric vibrator wand, valued at $30, was taken from the home, according to the report. The report shows that was the only item stolen.

If you know any information, contact the sheriff’s office.