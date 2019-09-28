Judd Nelson, Sheryl Lee to star in ‘Love Letters’ at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hollywood stars Judd Nelson and Sheryl Lee are performing in A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium October 12.

‘Love Letters’ is a romantic comedy which chronicles a relationship through intimate letters.

Director Ted Weiant created the internationally acclaimed production which has seen more than 250 celebrity couples star in it over the years.

Nelson came to fame as star of such 80’s classic as ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and Lee rose to fame as star of the 1990 cult TV series ‘Twin Peaks.’

Nelson and Lee will star in the production on October 12. Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw will star in the production on October 5.