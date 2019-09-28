Pedestrian hit and killed on Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– According to Linda Thompson from the Wilmington Police Department, a call came in for a crash around 9:23 Saturday night in the 5800 block of Oleander Drive.

Thompson says that a female was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

No charges in the accident have been filed at this time.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington police department, the westbound lanes of oleander drive remain closed at this time as the investigation is still on going.