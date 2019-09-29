Wilmington Police searching for driver in Market Street hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for the driver who allegedly hit a man on Market Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses tell police the 31-year-old victim was crossing the 5200 block of Market Street across from Walmart when a red or burgundy Buick hit him and drove away.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are looking for a late 1980s red or burgundy Buick with front end or windshield damage.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Thompson says part of Market Street was closed off between Lennon Drive and New Centre Drive around 9 p.m. because of an accident involving a pedestrian. The road reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

If you have any information police ask you to use Text-A-Tip or call 910-343-3609.