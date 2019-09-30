The Avett Brothers to perform at 2020 NC Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Avett Brothers are headed back to the Port City. They will perform during the 73rd Annual North Carolina Azalea Festival.

The band will hit the main stage on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The Avett Brothers are an American folk rock band from Concord. Read more about the band.

They are no strangers to the festival as they have played during it in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

Tickets on sale Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m. online through the festival website at an early bird discount of $10 off. This discount lasts through Saturday, October 19.

Presale general admission ticket price (first 2 weeks on sale):$50

Regular general admission ticket price (Oct. 20 through Show Eve): $60

Day of Show general admission ticket price: $70

Also available for this show (No Early Bird Discounts Apply)

Hospitality Suite Tickets: $80

Access to a tented area with limited seating and upgraded restroom facilities. Located in the back of the venue but a great place to step away from crowds.

Soundbooth tickets: $110

Includes access to the Hospitality Suite as well as access to a platform across from Center Stage. Best viewing area of the show. Limited quantities available.

The main stage is located at 701 N. Front Street in Wilmington.