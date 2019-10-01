Teen charged with sex crimes in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teenager has been charged with sex crimes in New Hanover County.

16-year-old Darran Latrell Thomas has been charged with two counts of second degree sexual offense and one count of second degree kidnapping, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office also says the arrest happened at 2700 North College Road, which is the address of Laney High School.

We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.