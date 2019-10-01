Deputies: Woman stabs intruder during Columbus home invasion

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner stabbed a man after he broke into her home and assaulted her as she was sleeping.

Early Monday morning, CCSO deputies and Tabor City Rescue were dispatched to the 400 block of Lester Watts Road outside of Tabor City for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

When they arrived, deputies found Darnell Troy Hunt, 23, of Lumberton at the home with apparent stab wounds.

Hunt was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After an investigation, CCSO reports Hunt had broken into the home and assaulted the homeowner as she was sleeping. The homeowner told deputies she was able to get a knife and stabbed Hunt multiple times in order to get Hunt off of her.

CCSO says this does not appear to be a random act of violence but an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated against Hunt.