Flu Drive Thru: Bladen health department to give flu shots on the go

Flu shot (Photo: CDC / James Gathany)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Need a flu shot, but don’t have time to wait in the doctor’s office? Bladen County Health and Human Services will be offering a chance for you to get the vaccination on the go next week.

The department says the “Flu Drive Thru” is happening on Friday, October 11, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Bladen County Health Department, located at 300 Mercer Mill Road in Elizabethtown.

“Now is the time to get a flu vaccine and protect your family before flu begins spreading in your community,” the department wrote in a press release.

Insurances accepted include MedCost, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, United Healthcare, Medicare, and Medicaid.

You can still get a flu shot even if you do not have insurance, but payment will be required at the time of service.

CDC recommends the flu vaccination by the end of October.

