Police: Correctional officer drives into two CFCC students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Cape Fear Community College student, who is also a correctional officer, is accused of hitting two people after she couldn’t find a parking spot and drove down a sidewalk near the downtown campus.

Wilmington Police say Tameka Brown, 26, was attempting to find a parking space on N. 3rd Street just after 11 a.m. Tuesday so she could attend her nursing class at CFCC when she became impatient and decided to drive down the sidewalk in hopes of finding an available space in a nearby lot.

As she drove, she reportedly hit two college students that were using the sidewalk, then drove off.

James Benjamin, 18, had his foot run over by the vehicle. Gracin Pope, 20, was struck by the vehicle’s passenger side mirror. Both were treated at NHRMC.

Officers found Brown’s car a short time later and took her into custody when she returned from class.

She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run and driving on the sidewalk, and given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

WPD confirmed that Brown is a correctional officer at Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City.