NHCS Superintendent Tim Markley suspended for violating policy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Tim Markley has been suspended without pay for violating board policy.

On Tuesday, the New Hanover County School Board suspended Markley for five days, which will be served on five consecutive Wednesdays.

The suspension begins November 6.

On August 9, parent Clyde Edgerton filed a complaint, alleging that between December 19, 2018 and August 9, 2019, Markley intimidated him and attempted to abridge his right to free speech by speaking with his employer.

The board did find evidence that Markley violated policy by contacting Edgerton’s employer, but did not find evidence that Edgerton’s speech rights were impacted.