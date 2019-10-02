Man drowns while swimming in Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man drowned while swimming off the Kure Beach coast this morning, according to the Kure Beach Fire Department.

The Kure Beach Police Department says emergency crews were dispatched to the G Avenue beach access around 10:15 a.m. in reference to a water rescue.

KBPD says rescue swimmers were able to pull an unresponsive man from the water and began lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The man died on the beach, officials say.

The police department will release the swimmer’s identity after notifying next of kin.

KBPD says the NC Medical Examiners Officer will determine the official cause of death.

There was a higher threat for rip currents at area beaches today due to Hurricane Lorenzo.

In September, two people died off the coast of Topsail Island due to rip currents. One was 62-year-old man from Hampstead and the other was 69-year-old man from Harnett County.