City to end injunction against Wilmington gang members

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The District Attorney’s Office is doing something that suggests a drop in gang activity in New Hanover County.

In January 2017, District Attorney Ben David obtained a permanent injunction against the 720 Gangster Disciples.

The DA’s office says key neighborhoods and community members are telling patrol officers that it is a safer place to live now.

“There are no longer large groups of gang members gathering in and around the Creekwood area,” David wrote in a news release.

David says the injunction has served its purpose and Thursday he filed a motion to modify the permanent injunction against the defendants.

The injunction now expires October 23, instead of lasting three years.

From January 2018 through August 2019 violent crime went down 46% and Part I Crimes went down 40% in that district, according to the news release.

“This injunction has served its purpose and we are happy to say that it is no longer needed as the defendants have either complied with the terms of the injunction, are incarcerated, or awaiting trial,” the release quoted David. “I am proud to have been a part of this effort to keep our neighborhoods safe and am looking forward to doing this again if the need arises.”

The release states currently 20 out of 23 named defendants are behind bars or are awaiting trial for felonies or serious charges. A few members are no longer associating with the gang.

“We are committed to the people of Creekwood, the surrounding communities, and the City of Wilmington and will continue to protect them in the future,” the release quoted Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous. “The Gang Injunction has affected the gang’s cohesion and effectiveness.”