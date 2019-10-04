NHSO: Teen arrested for threatening to shoot up movie theater

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a movie theater in Wilmington.

Nikolai James Dixon Jr., who went by the name “Cheeseclazone” on Instagram, reportedly posted online that he would shoot up the AMC movie theater, located on 111 Cinema Drive in Wilmington.

The Instagram post states, “I’m going to shoot up am AMC theater in Wilmington North Carolina behind Sonic at 7:50 on October 8th. My name is Nikolai Dixon, I go to E.A. Laney High School.”

NHSO says the public and media notified them about the social media post, which led to his arrest.

Deputies add at no point did Nixon have the means to carry out any threat.

He has been charged with cyber stalking and is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility. NHSO say he received a $2,500 unsecured bond.