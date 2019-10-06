New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for robbery suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a man walked into the Handee Hugo at 820 North College Road around 5:00 a.m. They say he walked in with a knife and demanded money, and then ran off in a unknown direction.

- Advertisement -

The man is approximately six feet tall and around 220 to 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.