Topsail Beach to start $24.6M channel dredging, beach nourishment project

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Topsail Beach will be starting a channel dredging and beach renourishment project soon.

The town awarded the project contract to Weeks Marine in a special meeting on October 4.

The project includes dredging the New Topsail Inlet and the side channels in Banks Channel.

It’s expected to place up to 2.2 million cubic yards of sand on the beach, including the development of a new dune.

This is a part of the town’s 30-Year Beach Management Plan adopted in 2011.

The town’s beach nourishment efforts started in 2003 when Topsail Beach leaders set aside a portion its tax rate for a beach fund. Over time, several projects have been implemented through its own local project effort.

“The design of the project will allow us to dredge material every four or five years for beach renourishment, while keeping the water deep enough for boats to get in and out of the channels the entire time,” Chris Gibson, Topsail Beach’s engineering contractor, said.

The town says the contract awarded is for $24,625,000.

The project is scheduled to start in mid-December and run through April 2020.