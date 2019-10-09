Cooper signs bill named after fallen NC trooper into law

WILMINGTON, NC ( WWAY) — The state gave its final approval Wednesday to House Bill 283 known as “Conner’s Law”.

The legislation is named in honor of Trooper Kevin Conner who was murdered last year during a routine traffic stop in Columbus County.

The bill was filed by Deputy House Majority Leader Brenden Jones.

It is designed to enhance penalties for deadly assaults on law enforcement officers and provide an additional $100,000 death benefit to the survivors of a public safety employee who is “murdered in the line of duty.” The benefit would be retroactive to such deaths since July 2016.

Governor Cooper’s signed it into law Wednesday.

“Law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day and we should never forget the sacrifice of those who have fallen in the line of duty,” Cooper said. “I have spoken to Trooper Kevin Conner’s family and know how much he meant to them and to his community and our state. I hope that in his honor and memory, Conner’s Law will help prevent future violence against the brave men and women who keep our communities safe.”