Cops on Mic: Wilmington Police Department starts podcast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is launching a podcast.

Starting Thursday, listeners will be able to access the first episode of “Cops on Mic,” a weekly audio program dedicated to a wide range of law enforcement topics.

In the inaugural episode, Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous talks about traffic concerns, the three roads that claim the most fatalities in Wilmington and what WPD is doing to keep drivers, pedestrians and cyclists safe.

“I think launching this podcast will be a great way for our agency to tell our story,” Evangelous says. “So many times, we wait for the local news media to share our information, but with the help of a podcast and an attentive audience we can tell our own story.”

Listeners can access the podcast on their smartphones by downloading Apple Podcasts (iPhone) or Pocket Casts (Android), or listen on the web at https://cops-on-mic.simplecast.com/.<

Have an episode suggestion or want a question answered by the chief? Email the podcast team at copsonmic@wilmingtonnc.gov. WPD may read and answer your question in an “Ask the Chief” segment, or create an entire episode addressing it.

Check out the “Cops on Mic” trailer, available now, and tune in each Thursday.