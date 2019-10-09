I-140 bridge to be named after Navassa’s first mayor

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The bridge on Interstate 140 that crosses the Cape Fear River from New Hanover County to Brunswick County will be named in honor of Louis Bobby Brown, according to NCDOT.

A dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at 1583 Cedar Hill Road NE, just off Exit 10 at I-140 in Navassa.

Brown was one of Brunswick County’s first members of the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization, or WMPO, and was instrumental in determining the route of the section of I-140 with the bridge that will bear his name. WMPO is the regional transportation planning agency for the state’s lower Cape Fear region.

Brown was also the first mayor of Navassa and served in that role for the small Brunswick County town from 1977 until 1999.

Brown, who also will be celebrating his 89th birthday on Friday, plans to speak during the dedication.