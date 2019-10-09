Three area convenience stores robbed overnight in Pender, New Hanover Counties

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A gunman robbed the Han-Dee H Hugo in Rocky Point late Tuesday night and may be the same man who robbed two convenience stories in New Hanover County a few minutes later.

According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 11:18 p.m.

The man entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerks and forced them to open the cash registers.

The man took off with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators believe the suspect had a vehicle waiting in the area of US Hwy 177 and NC Hwy 33, near Paul’s Place restaurant.

Authorities are asking any drivers who were in that area between 11:00 and 11:20 p.m. to contact the sheriff’s office if you noticed any suspicious vehicles or people.

About 20 minutes after that armed robbery, an armed suspect entered the Han-Dee Hugo at 820 N. College Road in New Hanover County, approached the cashier and demanded cash.

After getting money, the suspect took off.

Investigators say about 15 minutes later, the same suspect entered the Circle K at 5800 Castle Hayne Road and also demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and black gloves.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they believe this is also the same suspect

who robbed the same Han-Dee Hugo on N. College Road on Sunday night as well.

If you can identify the suspect, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 787-4162 or you can anonymously submit a tip.