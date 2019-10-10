Police investigating after 14-year-old shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot on Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m.

According to a news release, police received a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500-block of Kennedy Plaza.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male had been shot. EMS quickly arrived and transported him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, the victim was in stable but serious condition.

This case is still under investigation. If you know anything, use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.