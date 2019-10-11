One year delay? Resolution asks commissioners to table NHRMC sale process

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Questions and concerns over the potential sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center have caught the attention of Wilmington City Council.

During next week’s city council meeting, members will discuss a resolution that asks New Hanover County Commissioners to table the next step of receiving proposals in order to hold extensive community discussion over the next year.

Last month, commissioners approved the “Intent to Sale” and is in the process of forming an advisory group that will represent the community, as well as create a list of priorities that will be included in the Request for Proposals.

The wording of city council’s resolution ask the county to spend the next year discussing “relevant healthcare issues, healthcare funding, hospital economics, medical advances, antitrust issues, and other important topics so that the community may have a thorough appreciation of the issues and be confident that their best interest is paramount.”

The resolution also asks the ongoing discussions include all alternatives beyond a sale, including retaining local control and growing the hospital into a regional network.

Council members will vote on the resolution at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. That same day, New Hanover County commissioners will hold a public hearing to discuss priorities for the hospital moving forward. It is being held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Snipes Academy of Arts and Design.

WWAY will be sitting down with NHRMC CEO John Gidzic and New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet during a media roundtable discussion. We will have more details tonight on WWAY.