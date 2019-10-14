Members announced of advisory group to explore hospital’s future

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than 20 people have been tasked with guiding the process of exploring the future of the region’s largest employer.

New Hanover County and New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced the members of the “Partnership Advisory Group” (PAG) Monday afternoon. - Advertisement - The announcement comes ahead of a public forum about the potential sale or new partnership for the hospital. The county says the committee is made up of hospital board of trustee members, physicians, and community members. NHRMC President John Gizdic and County Manager Chris Coudriet will co-chair the committee.

Community Members

Virginia Adams, PhD, RN

Spence Broadhurst

Evelyn Bryant

Bill Cameron

Robert Campbell

Cedric Dickerson

Jack Fuller

Hannah Gage

Meade Van Pelt

Physicians

Sandra Hall, MD

Chuck Kays, MD

Michael Papagikos, MD

Joseph Pino, MD

Mary Rudyk, MD

Trustees

Barb Biehner

Brian Eckel

Tony McGhee

Jason Thompson

David Williams

Co-Chairs

John Gizdic

Chris Coudriet

A public forum designed to seek additional feedback will be held Tuesday before the PAG begins the process of putting together a request for proposals (RFP) about the hospital’s future. PAG members will be at the meeting.

After forming the RFP, members will choose at least five health systems to send the document to and will evaluate responses before presenting options to the county commission and NHRMC Trustees.

A recommendation could include negotiating with one or more systems regarding proposals or pursuing other ways to support NHRMC as a county-owned hospital, according to the news release.

“This process, which will likely take a year or more, will include thorough research and open, public discussions,” Coudriet said.

A public hearing will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, in the auditorium at Snipes Academy of Arts & Design, 2150 Chestnut St., Wilmington. If you can’t attend, you can watch on the county’s Facebook page.

For biographies and more information on each member, visit NHRMCFuture.org.